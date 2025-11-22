On Saturday, the President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele, warned religious leaders, particularly Christian clergies, against fanning the embers of destructive criticism of the Federal and State Governments over the current security challenges.

Oladele spoke at the dedication and handing over service of the church building donated by a former media aide of Adegboyega Oyetola, Prof Siji Olamiju.

He called for prayers for the nation and victims of insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping and other social vices that are threatening the peace of the country, saying clerics should be guided by the tenets of the Bible to proffer solutions to situations in society.

He said, “As a man of God, we are to be guided by the Bible, not by criticism on social media and bloggers. The Bible remain our anchoring word, we do God’s will, there is a way you comport yourself as a minister of God, you don’t talk just anyhow, but we denounce sin, unrighteousness, violence, insecurity issues and others.

“We have a duty because the Bible told us to pray for those who are in authority, not just to criticise —pray for them, then counsel them when you can, advise them…

“Most of the battles of life, as far as we are concerned, are fought and won on our knees. Not necessarily by confronting people or criticising people destructively.”

He decried that many people are mockers after the downfall of others, warning Nigerians to desist from such if they desire greatness.

“We live in the days of mockers. The Bible says in the last days, there will be mockers; no matter what you do, they don’t see anything good in it.

“We have our culture that preaches how we talk to elders and leaders. Somebody as old as your biological father, you open your mouth and talk to him anyhow, is that the way you react to your parent at home?”

He stated that apart from religion, Nigerians have a culture on how to relate with elders and leaders, saying “you must not say all our leaders are bad, we also have bad doctors, teachers, which does not negate the good professionals.

“We are humans and you don’t expect perfection from us as men of God, but I want to believe we have men of God in this country who are always on their knees praying to God for the sustenance of the peace of this country.”

Olamiju said he decided to build a church for God as a seed of thanksgiving for his 50th birthday and surviving terrible health challenges, which he was divinely healed from.

He said, “I planned to celebrate my 50th birthday in grand style in 2023, but I was terribly sick. The doctors told me that I had slim chances of surviving, but I survived it.

“I was told that I am the first patient to survive it by consultants and specialists in India, Nigeria and other countries in the world. This is just a token of God’s mercy over my life.”