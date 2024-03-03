CAC President to Leaders: Act Right for Your Positions Laced With Prizes, Perils

The President, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria & Overseas, Pastor (Dr.) Henry Ojo, has implored spiritual and political leaders in the country to know that their positions are laced with prizes and perils and so they should be careful how they perform for posterity to judge them right.

The Cleric gave the admonition on Saturday in Ibadan during his sermon at the induction ceremony of Prophet Richard Adebayo Kolawole (a.k.a. Arogungbogunmi), as the General Evangelist, Nigeria and Overseas of the CAC, held at the Oniyanrin, Ibadan, Oyo state Church. Pastor Ojo, who said that positions of leadership al- ways attract envy and jealousy from enemies, however noted that leaders should always strive to do good to their followers and “always let their eyes be upon God” in order to have good stories told after their exit from the post.

To him, many leaders are not celebrated during their lifetime, but their records will be etched on the book of history, be it positive or negative. To be remembered for good, both political and spiritual leaders were there- fore urged to try their best possible and live up to the expectations of their followers. “Be it political or religious leaders, they are mostly not celebrated during their life- time.

They will criticise, vilified, and even traumatized psychologically for whatever they do. But a leader who is conscious of this and sets his mind on achieving good result will not be deterred, but remain focused to act according to the dictates of God. If you do so, posterity will judge you right and your name will be written in gold. Conversely, people will also remember you and talk about you after your demise, if you do evil during your leadership era”. He therefore charged the newly-inducted General Evangelist to act like the late Apostle Ayo Babalola, who once held the position; as well as leaders like Chief Obafemi Awolowo whose legacies are still being eulogised till date.

“Leaders will face criticisms, castigation, envy and jealousy. You can- not have progress and joy without making enemies who will push into it. Every creature has enemies, even among the animals. The higher you go in leadership, the more enemies you must have. But he firm and be on the positive side”, Pastor Ojo urged.