CAC, Palmpay Partner to Register 219,000 SMEs

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has partnered Palmpay Nigeria Limited to register over 219,000 small businesses. The decision is in line with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. Registrar-General of CAC, Hussaini Magaji, disclosed the plan at a media briefing on Thursday. Magaji said that 20 million small business- es would be registered by the end of 2024.

He recalled recent collaboration between Moniepoint on February 8, adding that it intended to register two million small businesses. “Today, Palmpay Nigeria Limited is hand- ing over 219,000 small businesses for registration to the CAC, thereby legitimising and regularising and creating jobs for 219,000 youths.

“The CAC, in other words, is creating jobs for 219,000 small business owners,” Magaji said. Chika Nwosu, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Palmpay, Chika Nwosu, said: “We are ready to partner with the CAC in order to support the Government of Nigeria. “We are bringing a lot of value and ser- vices to the citizens of Nigeria and to do this, we are handing over all our agents who are doing business on our platform to CAC.

“We are handing over 219,000 agents on our platform to CAC so they can regularise them, and they will be officially part of the business owners in Nigeria. “We have over 30 million Nigerians doing business using our app to make transactions because we are a mobile payment platform. “What we focus mostly on our platform is payments which you can do a lot of things such as pay your electricity, television, water bills, and the rest of it. There are so many other transactional data platforms.”