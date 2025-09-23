CAC Moves To End Delays In Company Registration

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) yesterday pledged the body’s commitment to ending delays in business registration and service delivery through new digital reforms.

Registrar-General, Hussaini Ishaq-Magaji made the promise at the CAC Stakeholders’ Forum in Kano which brought together lawyers, business owners, EFCC, ICPC and other partners to review challenges and reforms in the commission’s service.

He said the commission had inherited an overstretched registration portal that was unable to cope with the growing demands triggered by compliance initiatives such as mandatory registration of Pointof-Sale (PoS) businesses and annual returns filing.

According to him, the situation created a backlog of applications and placed an unfair burden on customers and staff.

He said: “Our call centre and operational departments receive no fewer than 3,000 emails daily, with less than 100 staff attending to them. “This model is not sustainable and not fair to our customers or our staff. That is why we resolved to change it for good.”

The registrar-general explained that the commission had introduced an Artificial Intelligence-powered portal capable of reading and routing thousands of customer requests within seconds.