CAC Moves To Deploy AI For Business Registration

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it is set to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its operations beginning with a pilot project covering availability, registration of business names and incorporation of limited liability companies.

Registrar-General Hussaini Magaji made this announcement on Tuesday during the commission’s Stakeholders’ Customers Forum in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum, which is the first in the year, was organised to obtain feedback from customers regarding the CAC’s current performance. Represented by Justine Nidiya, Magaji said that additional operational processes would be introduced following the pilot project.

He underscored the necessity of adopting AI, citing predictions that by 2030, 80 per cent of current jobs could be automated. “The commission is therefore embracing the future by adopting AI,” he said.

He also mentioned plans to deploy additional ValueNAdded Services (VAS), which were customised services designed to meet the specific needs of various stakeholder segments.

The CAC chief said: “Under the VAS, organisations with robust APIs will be licensed to extract data or information in formats beyond the standard options currently available.” According to him, every human endeavour faces challenges, and it is wise to view these challenges as disguised opportunities.

