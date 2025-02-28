CAC Member, Bashir Mohammed Hails Massari On Sportsville Award

Share

The Technical Director of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) and a member of the Confederation of Africa Cycling (CAC ) Bashir Mohammed, has showered praises on the organisers of the annual Sporsville Award over the nomination of Chief Giandomenico Massari for the 2025 award.

Mohammed, a board member of the Federation expressed joy over the feat achieved by Massari for the award. “We are thrilled to learn that you are among the distinguished Nigerians to receive an Award from Sportsville.

“This recognition is a testament to your outstanding contributions to sports development in Nigeria, especially cycling,” Mohammed noted.

Over 15 top sports personalities and corporate organisations have been pencilled down for the various award categories with Dr Uyi Akpata, the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, emerging as the Sports Personality of the Year.

