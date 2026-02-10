CAC Grants Free Business Registration To 3,500 SMEs

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced approval of free business name registration for 3,500 small businesses, to be distributed across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. (FCT)

In addition, the Commission’s management approved scholarships for six best corporate law students each from the six campuses of the Nigerian Law School—for the year 2026, in support of corporate law studies.

The gestures announced on Monday in Abuja by the CAC Registrar General/Chief Executive Officer, Hussein Ishaq Magaji, was part of lofy packages marking 35 years anniversary celebration of CAC. The occasion which started last weekend with a walk out continued on Monday in Abuja with a conference themed:” Upholding public trust through excellent service delivery”.

Other packages approved by the management included, donation of 120 mattresses to an IDP Camp, support for orphanages as part of our social responsibility. For staff, who have shown efficiency and commitment to CAC driven reforms, Magaji announced commemorative staff bonus of 25% of one month’s gross s a l a r y, applicable for this month only.

“There is special car loan, special housing loan and finally to our pioneers and retiring staff, who couldn’t make it in the current promotion exercise, the management has recommended their promotion to our board in line of our condition of service”, he declared.

The RG recalled painstaking reforms embarked by CAC in the last 35 years of its existence, noting that, in its early years, Nigerians were required to travel to Abuja to register businesses, with all records processed manually. He added that the Commission had since transformed into one of Africa’s most dynamic corporate registries, offering services online round the clock.