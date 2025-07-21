CAC Defends New AI Portal Amid Complaints

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says its Artificial Intelligence (AI) business registration portal now processes over 11,000 transactions daily despite some challenges.

The commission said this in response to complaints of poor service delivery and technical hitches on its newly launched Artificial Intelligence-powered registration portal.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said it was working to address identity verification and payment difficulties affecting smooth portal operations.

Launched on June 30, the AI system issues registration certificates within 30 minutes, once a director’s National Identification Number (NIN) is confirmed.

The new workflow allows users to test multiple business names without paying upfront, reducing start-up costs and eliminating repeated name search fees.