CAC Announces Nationwide Crackdown On Unregistered POS Operators

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that all Point of Sale (POS) operators in Nigeria must be registered with the commission before January 1, 2026, or face immediate enforcement actions.

This was contained in a public notice released on Friday and signed by the Management of the CAC.

According to the statement, any POS operator that fails to register by the deadline will be shut down, and unregistered terminals risk being seized by security agencies deployed for nationwide compliance.

The commission said it has observed an alarming rise in POS operators running without registration, describing the practice as a violation of CAMA 2020 and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Agent Banking Regulations.

It added that such unregulated operations, often enabled by some fintech companies, pose risks to Nigeria’s financial system and expose citizens’ investments to fraud.

The CAC stressed that from January 1, 2026, no POS operator will be allowed to operate without completing registration.

It warned that security agencies will enforce compliance, unregistered terminals may be confiscated, and fintech firms enabling illegal operations will be placed on a watchlist and reported to the CBN.

The commission urged operators to regularize their business status immediately, insisting that compliance is mandatory.