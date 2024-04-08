Cabotage: Nigerian Ship Owners Record $10bn Loss To Poor Implementation

Nigerian ship owners have lost $10 billion freight business between January 2022 and December 2023 due to financial incapacity and poor implementation of Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003. According to records, about $5 billion worth of oil cargoes are freighted annually from lifting of 24.8 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by vessels operating in the oil and gas sector, translating to 2.04 billion litres monthly or 68 million litres daily.

The cargoes are contracted out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and only foreign vessels are gaining from the trade under the waiver clause since Cabotage implementation in 2004, leading to job losses by ship owners. Findings reveal that an average of 25 foreign vessels lift fuel cargoes monthly, while less than five per cent indigenous vessels under the bare boat charter arre patronised.

A bareboat charter arises when the owner leases his or her vessel out to the charterer for a fixed period of time. Worried by the plight of ship owners, the President of Nigeria Ship owners Association, Mr Sola Adewunmi, lamented that Nigerian ship owners had been unable to attract investors on account of the unavailability of jobs in the sector. According to him, no Nigerian ship owner had participated in the supply of crude oil to Dangote refinery, adding that indigenous operators were losing out and the government also lost potential earnings via taxes.

He explained: “How do you borrow money from the bank when you are not securing a job that can actually pay for that loan? We have looked at it. One of the ways we can improve shipping is for NNPC to give us the platform to collaborate with international partners.” Meanwhile, at a meeting held by Nigerian ship owners at the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) in Lagos recently, they considered the option of partnering with NNPCL Shipping to boost ship acquisition in the country.

The Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, Mr Panos Gliatis, suggested a pooling system as a viable option for the ship owners to surmount fiscal challenges in ship acquisition. Gliatis lamented the non-availability of contracts for ship owners, adding that NNPCL would address the challenges. He assured: “In the next few years, we can hope to see more Nigerian ships and the pooling system is an idea that is in the works. I think it should be discussed and explored because it is a system that assures impartiality, transparency and equal sharing of earnings.

“I hope that we can build on this collaboration as a private company to find solutions with Nigerian ship owners, who are private businessmen as we look forward to achieving more together. This is the hope for everyone and it will be good for the entire shipping industry.” It would be recalled that the National Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC), an average monthly importation of 2.4 billion litres (1.8 million metric tonnes) of gasoline in foreign-owned tankers of 35,000 to 90,000 deadweight (DWT) capacity (approximately 40 ship loads monthly) are ferried to, making Nigeria lose over $163.54 billion in gross freight paid on import and export cargoes to foreign owned vessels in the past 19 years (2004 to 2023). Also, Adewumi explained that only a cocktail of approaches could deliver the potentials of the cabotage initiative, adding that Federal Government should consider the establishment of a specialised maritime bank to offer financial assistance at single digit interest rates to provide the needed impetus for growth and development in the maritime industry. He called for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) and effective implementation of Cabotage Act, saying it was pivotal in providing financial support to operators to enhance their capacity to compete more robustly on a global scale.