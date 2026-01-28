Cabotage: FG Readdressing Financing Fund For Ship Owners

Stakeholders have described the launch of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) application portal as a turning point for indigenous ship ownership, capacity development and investor confidence in Nigeria’s maritime sector, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) was established under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act of 2003 as a vital instrument to provide structured financing for Nigerian shipping companies to acquire vessels and participate meaningfully in domestic maritime trade.

The CVFF, to be sourced through two per cent surcharge and other levies, primarily provides funds for indigenous ship owners for medium size coastal vessels acquisition and maintenance. Also, for more than two decades, the fund remained largely inaccessible, leaving indigenous operators dependent on costly foreign financing or foreign-flagged vessels.

New step

However, as part of efforts to diversify the economy and unlocking the vast potential of Nigeria’s maritime domain, coastal resources and inland waterways, the Federal Government last week launched the CVFF application portal as a practical and reliable financing window for Nigerian ship owners to enable them acquire vessels at competitive long-term financing rates.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola launched the portal at Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, marking a historic step in Nigeria’s longawaited journey to operationalise structured vessel financing.

At the event, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, disclosed that the agency had established a dedicated CVFF unit to drive implementation, manage applications, coordinate with financial institutions and ensure strict adherence to eligibility, compliance and risk management procedures.

Assurance

Moreover, he reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring the CVFF delivers on its purpose, explaining that NIMASA had established a dedicated CVFF unit to drive implementation, manage applications, coordinate with financial institutions and ensure strict adherence to eligibility, compliance and risk management procedures.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, said the applicable interest rate on the loan has been fixed at 6.5 per cent after adjustments by the financial consultant, the agency and the primary lending institutions (PLIs).

He said the revised rate reflects the agency’s commitment to easing the financial burden on indigenous shipowners. The director general added that the shipping industry was capital-intensive and requires long-term, patient capital to thrive, noting that the eight-year repayment window was designed to give ship owners sufficient time to stabilise operations, build confidence, generate revenue and meet their repayment obligations without undue pressure.

Specifically, Mobereola assured that the agency would ensure professional handling of applications, continuous engagement with Primary Lending Institutions (PLI) rigorous due diligence, and transparent monitoring of the entire process, stressing that the agency was determined to build confidence in the system and ensure that every disbursement follows clear rules, measurable criteria and global best practice.

He noted: “The portal marks the beginning of engagements, It does not in itself confer automatic approval, but rather introduces clarity, accessibility and due processes into the system. According to him, government’s objective was to make the CVFF work as a practical and reliable financing window for Nigerian ship owners to acquire vessels at competitive long-term financing rates.

Reposition

Furthermore, explained that the agency was determined to build confidence in the system and ensure that every disbursement follows clear rules, measurable criteria and global best

There is need for continued legislative support to ensure effective implementation of the Fund and sustained reforms in the sector

practice. Oyetola described the launch of the portal as a deliberate and strategic step in repositioning Nigeria’s maritime sector as a central pillar of national development, noting that the launch aligned with the broader national objective of diversifying the economy and unlocking the vast potential of Nigeria’s maritime domain, coastal resources and inland waterways.

According to him, “the maritime sector remains the backbone of global commerce, yet despite Nigeria’s strategic geographic location and vibrant entrepreneurial base, our participation in coastal and inland trade has remained limited. “A major constraint has been the absence of a functional, credible, and transparent financing framework to support indigenous ship ownership. Today, we are changing that narrative.”

Policy

However, he acknowledged that institutional and structural considerations over the years delayed its operationalisation, saying that upon assuming office, his ministry adopted a clear policy objective to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime capacity and ensure that the CVFF was implemented strictly in line with sound governance and financial principles.

Oyetola added: “The CVFF is structured as a strategic development instrument. By facilitating access to competitive vessel financing for indigenous operators, we hope to reduce reliance on foreign-flagged vessels in our coastal trade, improve retention of value within the domestic economy, create employment opportunities for Nigerian seafarers, and stimulate growth in allied sectors such as shipbuilding, ship repair, and maritime services.”

The minister emphasised that the Fund’s impact extends beyond economics, noting that a stronger indigenous fleet would enhance maritime safety and security while supporting national efforts to maintain a regulated and efficient maritime domain.

Through the platform, he said that eligible Nigerian shipowners could submit applications that will be assessed against clearly defined criteria, supported by robust due diligence and professional financial oversight through approved Primary Lending Institutions.

He said: “By digitising the end-toend CVFF application and evaluation process, we are simplifying access, improving predictability, and ensuring service delivery is efficient, transparent and responsive.”

Stakeholders support

Also, the President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mike Igbokwe; President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Aminu Umar; President of the Nigerian Shipowners Association, Sola Adewunmi, and President of the Shipowners Association of Nigeria, Sonny Eja, all praised the Federal Government for its commitment to finally unlocking the CVFF.

Adewunmi noted that the commissioning of the digital portal marks a critical milestone in the realisation of that objective, adding that it has demonstrated transparency, accountability, and a deliberate effort by the Federal Government to ensure that the fund delivers real value in line with the Marine and Blue Economy policy.

Adewunmi said: “For Nigerian ship owners, this portal represents renewed hope for fleet expansion, modernisation, job creation for our seafarers, and greater retention of maritime value within the national economy. When indigenous shipowners are empowered, the entire maritime value chain benefits.”

Last line

There is need for continued legislative support to ensure effective implementation of the Fund and sustained reforms in the sector.