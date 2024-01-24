Cabotage: Approved banks stall N714bn disbursement over interest rate

A one per cent difference in interest rates has stalled the disbursement of N714 billion ($700 million) Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) as the approved banks insist on 7.5 per cent interest instead of the 6.5 per cent approved by the Federal Government.

The House of Representatives had at a sitting in April 2023 considered a motion on the matter and subsequently directed Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to stop the planned disbursement of the fund. Findings by New Telegraph, however, revealed that the approved banks’ demand for a higher interest rate percentage has been responsible for putting a hold to the disbursement of the fund, which is meant to develop the local shipping sector. Giving details on the development, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, during a meeting with the Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Shipping Limited, Mr. Ponas Gliatis and the President of Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), Mr. Aminu Umar, in Lagos, said the crisis would be resolved soon. Jamoh noted that the agency had several meetings with former management of NNPC Shipping with the company agreeing to take up nine per cent out of 15 per cent reserved for ship owners. According to him, all issues relating to CVFF disbursement could be addressed within the next six months, even as he promised to fully acquaint the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, with the deliberations on the fund.

He added: “NIMASA and NNPC Shipping has made tremendous progress with regards to CVFF disbursement but there was a disagreement when the Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) insisted on collecting 7.5 per cent interest but NIMASA and NNPC said we can only do 6.5 per cent. “I believe that with the arrival of a new NNPC managing director, we can take up these discussions for speedy conclusion. It is also gratifying to have NNPC Shipping develop interest as offtakers for CVFF. “It is sad that shipping contributes less than one per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria. Shipping contributes to over seven per cent to Singapore’s GDP and Nigeria is targeting to surpass that seven per cent. “With the vast experience of the managing director of NNPC Shipping, Mr. Ponas Gliatis, I believe that were can surpass 7 per cent GDP contribution. I appeal that we move back to the drawing board and see how we can revive this, so that shipowners can have vessels that will enable our young ones to have jobs and reduce insecurity in the country. “To address the bottlenecks, we have other Private Lending Institutions (PLIs) that will come in and compete with the others that we have and we have also gone far in the establishment of a maritime bank.”