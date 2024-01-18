Cabo Verde’s Malaria-Free Status Raises Hope for Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recent certification of Cabo Verde as malaria-free, has raised hope that despite being a malaria-endemic nation, Nigeria can also achieve this enviable status. Despite appearing to be a very herculean task, the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also affirmed that WHO’s certification of Cabo Verde as malaria-free is testament to the power of strategic public health planning, collaboration, and sustained effort to protect and promote health. “Cabo Verde’s success is the latest in the global fight against malaria, and gives us hope that with existing tools, as well as new ones including vaccines, we can dare to dream of a malaria-free world.”

Certification of malaria elimination is the official recognition by WHO of a country’s malaria-free status. The certification is granted when a country has shown – with rigorous, credible evidence – that the chain of indigenous malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes has been interrupted nationwide for at least the past three consecutive years. A country must also demonstrate the capacity to prevent the re-establishment of transmission. The Cabo Verde development marks a significant achievement in global health. With this announcement, Cabo Verde joins the ranks of 43 countries and one territory that WHO has awarded this certification. Cabo Verde is the third country to be certified in the WHO African region, joining Mauritius and Algeria which were certified in 1973 and 2019 respectively.

Malaria burden is the highest on the African continent, which accounted for approximately 95 per cent of global malaria cases and 96 per cent of related deaths in 2021. Certification of malaria elimination will drive positive development on many fronts for Cabo Verde. Systems and structures built for malaria elimination have strengthened the health system and will be used to fight other mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever. Travellers from non-malaria endemic regions can now travel to the islands of Cabo Verde without fear of local malaria infections and the potential inconvenience of preventive treatment measures. This has the potential to attract more visitors and boost socio-economic activities in a country where tourism accounts for approximately 25 per cent of GDP. “The certification as a malaria-free country has a huge impact, and it’s taken a long time to get to this point.

In terms of the country’s external image, this is very good, both for tourism and for everyone else. The challenge that Cabo Verde has overcome in the health system is being recognised”, said the Cabo Verde ́s Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva. “Cabo Verde’s achievement is a beacon of hope for the African Region and beyond. It demonstrates that with strong political will, effective policies, community engagement and multisectoral collaboration, malaria elimination is an achievable goal,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “The attainment of this milestone by Cabo Verde is an inspiring example for other nations to follow.” Cabo Verde, an archipelago of 10 islands in the Central Atlantic Ocean, has faced significant malaria challenges.

Before the 1950s, all islands were affected by malaria. Severe epidemics were regular occurrences in the most densely populated areas until targeted interventions were implemented. Through the targeted use of insecticide spraying, the country eliminated malaria twice: in 1967 and 1983. However, subsequent lapses in vector control led to a return of the disease. Since the last peak of malaria cases in the late 1980s, malaria in Cabo Verde has been confined to two islands: Santiago and Boa Vista, which have now both been malaria-free since 2017.