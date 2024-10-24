Cabinet Shake-Up: Sponsors Of Banditry Who Wanted Matawalle Out Have Failed – Arewa Group

Share

The Arewa Progressive Citizens Initiative (APCI) has congratulated Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on his retention in the recent cabinet reshuffle, despite alleged blackmail against him.

This development is seen as a clear endorsement of Matawalle’s efforts to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Tanko Adamu, the group said reports suggest the desperate move to remove Matawalle as Minister despite his impressive performance.

Adamu said that Matawalle’s excellent work is perceived as a threat to Lawal’s 2027 electoral ambitions.

Additionally, he noted that Lawal’s alleged involvement in illegal gold mining, as well as banditry, fuels his mission to discredit Matawalle and gain political leverage.

The APCI, therefore, condemned any form of sabotage and violence perpetuated by individuals or groups seeking personal gain, urging Governor Lawal to prioritise the welfare and security of Zamfara State citizens.

The statement added: “The Arewa Progressive Citizens Initiative (APCI) warmly congratulates Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on his retention in the recent cabinet reshuffle.

“This development is a clear endorsement of his efforts to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, despite alleged relentless blackmail campaigns sponsored by Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal.

“Reports suggest that Governor Lawal’s desperation to remove Matawalle stems from his impressive performance as Minister, which poses a threat to his 2027 electoral ambitions.

“Furthermore, allegations indicate that Lawal’s involvement in the illegal gold mining business has led him to sponsor banditry in the state, all in an attempt to discredit Matawalle and gain political leverage.

“The APCI condemns any form of sabotage and violence perpetuated by individuals or groups seeking personal gain. We urge Governor Lawal to prioritize the welfare and security of Zamfara State citizens, rather than allegedly undermining national security for selfish interests.

“President Bola Tinubu’s decision to retain Matawalle demonstrates his commitment to merit-based leadership and tackling Nigeria’s security challenges. We applaud the President’s leadership and resolve to address the nation’s problems, particularly insecurity.

“The President’s dedication to Nigeria’s progress is inspiring, and we pledge our continued support for his administration. His commitment to promoting national unity and tackling insecurity head-on is a beacon of hope for Nigerians.

“Matawalle’s retention is a victory for Nigerians, recognising his tireless efforts to enhance national security. We urge him to remain focused on his mission, undeterred by alleged smear campaigns.

“Matawalle has been at the forefront of combating insecurity and recently relocated to Sokoto to flush out banditry in the North West . His leadership has brought hope to Nigeria, and the APCI encourages him to remain focused on his mission.”

The group advised Governor Lawal and others allegedly seeking to undermine Matawalle’s progress to rechannel their energy towards constructive engagement and the betterment of Zamfara State.

They also called on relevant authorities to investigate the governor and his allies, ensuring those found culpable are brought to justice.

“As Matawalle continues to serve, we encourage him to prioritise the safety and well-being of all Nigerians. His leadership has brought hope to our nation, and we look forward to his continued contributions.

“To Governor Lawal and others who allegedly seek to undermine Matawalle’s progress, we advise you to rechannel your energy towards constructive engagement and the betterment of Zamfara State. The era of blackmail and sabotage is over; it is time to prioritize Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“We call on relevant authorities to investigate the governor and his allies and ensure those found culpable are brought to justice. Once again, we congratulate Minister Matawalle and commend President Tinubu for their commitment to Nigeria’s security and prosperity.”

