Cabinet Reshuffling: Kwankwaso’s Son, Three Others Name As Commissioners

The names of the first son of the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso is among three other names submitted to the Kano State Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Governor Yusuf forwarded the names of a fresh list of commissioner designates to state assembly for confirmation, on Tuesday.

Confirming the executive list at the plenary on Tuesday, Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Falgore said the list contains the names of four persons designated for the state executive council members.

According to the speaker, the list includes Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Usman Shehu Aliyu, Abduljabbar Garko and Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, son of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Speaker further highlights that the confirmation of the fresh Commissioners screening will begin early next week.