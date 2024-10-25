Cabinet Reshuffle: Group Commends Matawalle For Stellar Performance

Share

The Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has praised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to retain Bello Matawalle as Minister of State for Defence amid a sweeping cabinet reshuffle.

The group said Matawalle’s continuation in office is proof of his exemplary performance in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

Dr. Samson Okah, the group’s leader, noted that Matawalle’s background as a former governor of Zamfara has given him a unique understanding of Nigeria’s complex security landscape.

Under Matawalle’s leadership, Okah said troops have recorded significant successes against terrorist groups and banditry.

The Advocates of Social Justice for All commended Tinubu for his bold decisions, adding that he has demonstrated a deep understanding of his appointees’ strengths and weaknesses.

“Perhaps one of the most pressing issues facing Nigeria today is insecurity. Over the past decade, the country has been plagued by a variety of security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes,” Okah said.

“These security threats have particularly affected the northern regions, disrupting livelihoods and displacing millions of people. In this context, the continued leadership of Bello Matawalle as Minister of State for Defence is particularly significant.

“Matawalle’s tenure has been marked by decisive action against terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP, as well as efforts to quell banditry in states like Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna.

“His background as a former governor of Zamfara, a state that has been deeply affected by banditry, gives him a unique understanding of the complexities of Nigeria’s security landscape.

“The Advocates of Social Justice for All applauds Matawalle for his ‘superlative example’ of what can be achieved when a minister is fully committed to their duties.

“The recent military operations have weakened terrorist strongholds in the North East and significantly reduced the frequency of attacks on civilian and military targets.

“This, we believe, proves that with the right leadership, Nigeria can overcome its security challenges.”

However, the organisation also warned that much work still needs to be done. They called on the government to continue investing in the training and equipping of Nigeria’s military and security forces while also ensuring a stronger focus on intelligence gathering and coordination between security agencies.

According to Dr. Okah, “Security is the foundation of development. Without peace and stability, we cannot hope to achieve the economic growth and prosperity that we seek.”

The group urged ministers to take the President’s call for greater engagement with the public seriously.

