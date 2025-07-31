Cabinet Reshuffle: Gov Zulum Drops Two Commissioners

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has relieved two commissioners of their duties and announced their replacements as part of a cabinet reshuffle aimed at revitalizing governance and enhancing service delivery.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Dauda Iliya.

According to the statement, the affected officials are the Commissioners for Environment and for Intergovernmental and Special Duties.

Governor Zulum expressed appreciation for their services and wished them success in their future endeavours. He subsequently announced Engr. Mohammed Habib and Ibrahim Hala Hassan as their replacements.

In a related development, Governor Zulum also approved the appointment of Professor Yusuf Gana Balami as the Executive Chairman of the Borno State Secondary Education Board.

Prof. Balami, an expert in Educational Psychology, hails from Hawul in the southern part of the state. He began his career with the Borno State Ministry of Education between 1984 and 1988 before joining the University of Maiduguri, where he rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2014.

He is a member of several professional bodies and has authored numerous publications either as lead author or co-author.

While congratulating him on the new appointment, Governor Zulum urged Professor Balami to apply his wealth of experience in education both as an administrator and academician to improving the quality of secondary education in the state.

The statement added that all the new appointments have been forwarded to the Borno State House of Assembly for confirmation.