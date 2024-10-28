Cabinet Reshuffle: Betta Edu Officially Relieved- Onanuga

Share

On Sunday, the Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga says the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Betta Edu, has officially been relieved of her ministerial duties.

Onanuga made this known during an interview stating Edu has no place in Tinubu cabinet.

”Betta Edu is gone, she was suspended in January and this is October. She is gone, officially.

“Her position has been taken over by the Plateau man.

“As far as this government is concerned, there is no more place for her in this cabinet,” Onanuga noted.

He further, added that, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) might have submitted some information that justified her dismissal.

New Telegraph recalls that, on Thursday Tinubu appointed Plateau-born Nentawe as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

The President has written the Senate to confirm the appointment of Yilwatda and six others.

