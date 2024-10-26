Cabinet Reshuffle: APC loyalists not happy with Tinubu

Share

The recent cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Bola Tinubu had been condemned by some stalwarts of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), while lamenting that those who should have been shown the way out were left in the saddle.

Some party loyalists who spoke with Saturday Telegraph and who were visibly angry argued that Tinubu should have sacked some of his so-called ‘Lagos Boys’, whom they see as bench warmers and hangers on.

One of the party loyalists, who happened to be a state official in one of the South West states, explained that it would have been a good step, if the President had started the cabinet cleansing with his own boys.

“He is pampering his so-called Lagos boys with kid gloves. What exactly are the achievements of the managers of the economy? They have made the economy worse than they met it. Why is he keeping his cousin, Oyetola? Has Oyetola performed better than Tahir?

Another source, who, a few years ago, was an executive official in another South West state, argued that Tinubu is only using his personality to shield his own loyalists. The source even went further to say that some of the Lagos Boys are not card-carrying members of the party.

“If we want to be sincere, none of his boys are spectacular. Dele Alake has not shown any special indication that he is brilliantly performing. If you want to break it down, they are not even members of our party.

“Where did they register as members of the party? Let them show us their cards and their wards. The one in FCCPC, Tunji Bello, has not highlighted one important policy that could be applauded; yet, they are all left untouched while Uju and Tahir were booted out like sacrificial lambs.

Afenifere fumes

IN his opinion, the National Publicity of Afenifere, Gboyega Adejumo, said the notion that the President is pampering his Lagos Boys speaks for itself.

“Do I have to make an input? Does anyone have to make an input? In the actions and deeds of Mr. President, his Lagos Boys are the greatest beneficiaries of his government.

Let me make a caveat; If they are competent and have the capacity and they are dedicated and they have all it takes, naturally, I don’t have issues with that.

“I have a problem with not updating your knowledge but the problem is what have these people done since they left their workplaces? Mr. President needs to know what other capacity they have acquired and how they have even updated their knowledge base for them to fit into higher offices. This is my grouse.

“So far, nothing has convinced me that the people managing the economy who are those you call the Lagos Boys are the very best that can be thrown into the situation that we have found ourselves in. Sincerely, I am yet to be convinced that they can deliver the goods.

Nothing will change -Galadima

A chieftain of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Engr. Buba Galadima also carpeted the exercise, saying the move will achieve nothing in terms of turning the fortunes of the country around if he wants to.

Speaking in a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, Galadima expressed no worries over the cabinet reshuffle.

He said: “Anyone working for the President is an employee of the President. Anybody working for the governor is an employee of the governor. In the same token, anybody working for the council chairman is an employee of the council chairman.

“I don’t bother myself with what has happened because, as far as I am concerned, what has happened will not change anything. What have these people been doing? If the president wants Nigeria to work, it will, but if he doesn’t want, no amount of white washing can make it look bright.

“I’m indifferent and every Nigerian should be indifferent. If the president likes, he can even go ahead to appoint his children into positions of government. That is his prerogative,” he said.

Falls short of expectations -APC Chieftain

Another chieftain of the APC also slammed Tinubu on his ministerial reshuffling, stating that it would have no impact. The Abuja based chieftain said Nigerians were expecting the reshuffling in the areas of economy, security and Petroleum which they are suffering from.

According to him, there is nothing negative to Nigerians in Women Affairs, Niger Delta Youth Development, etc that the President concentrated on.

“The President just took Nigerians on a wide goose chase journey in rejigging the cabinet, he didn’t touch economy and he didn’t touch Defence. These are the problems we have.

“There were no changes there. So, what was the essence of rejigging? The essence of the cabinet reshuffling was to help correct economic and security issues.

“So, what was the noise of rejigging the cabinet when the people handling the economy and security are still there? Is it regional planning and Niger Delta that are the problems of the government?

The problems of the government are economy and security. Finance, he didn’t touch; economic issues he didn’t touch. In the petroleum sector there is a problem. So who is he fooling and why did he go that route to say he was rejigging the cabinet.

President in order, says NWC member

However, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the party has no ill feeling over the cabinet reshuffle

According to the member who sought for anonymity, the appointments and reshuffling of the Ministers are the prerogative of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He however dismissed the belief that the Presidency was not working with the members of the APC NWC.

He said that they only heard of cabinet reshuffling in their meeting and nobody expressed ill-feeling over it in the meeting. The NWC member also dismissed the insinuation that the Presidency was not working in consonance with the party leadership and that there were members of NWC to be sacked.

According to him, people should stop creating news where there is none. Asked how the NWC felt about the reshuffling of the Federal Executive and the alleged disappointment of the party leadership that the Ministers from Lagos State were not touched.

The NWC member said: “Let me tell you, that is the statement of some person’s imagination. In fact, there was no discussion in respect to ministerial appointment or rescheduling, except there are individuals that have their own opinions.

“There was no discussion on that. It is the prerogative of the President to determine whoever is going to work with him to achieve the economic and infrastructural developmental gains of democratic system that he is heading.

“So, we cannot decide for him. Individuals might have their ambitions including some of the NWC members or other party chieftains. Anybody generalizing it is just trying to state what was not discussed.

“Such matters never came up even in AOB or side talks. It is only while we were in the meeting someone just raised the issue as seen on social media that the cabinet has been reshuffled. This never turned out to be a topic.”

Asked if there was any argument or feeling that the President is not working with the party on the issue of governance because some persons are also saying that the Presidency is thinking of how to change the NWC.

The Working Committee member said, “These ones are street talks. We have not had any issue and you should know that whatever thing we are doing right now there are people who would want to create news where there is no news. So that is the thing. Nobody has ever said that and even the issue of remove, remove, we are only hearing it as rumours. Nobody has said to any member we want to remove this person or this or that. No such communication, either verbal or written.”

