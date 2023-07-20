Cabinet: Eno Appoints Former Commissioners, Sends Lists To Assembly

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has received list of Commissioners and Special Adviser from Governor Umo Bassey Eno.

The letter dated 19th July, 2023, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong was read at the floor of the house during Thursday’s plenary.

The letter read thus; l”In line with section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward the underlisted names of nominees for appointment to the office of the Commissioners and Special Adviser for confirmation by the State House of Assembly”.

The Names of Commissioners obtained by our Correspondent shows that all the commissioners and special Adviser that served in the immediate past administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel were reappointed

They include Uko Essien Udom, SAN, Sir Monday Ebong Uko Mr. Nsikan Linus Nkan Mr. Bob Almond Emem

Capt. Iniobong Edward Ekong Bassey B. Okon, Ph.D Mr. Charles Udoh Hon. Orman Esin Offiong Samuel Offor, Ph.D

Engr. Camillus Essien Umoh

Rt. Hon. (Chief) Uno Etim Uno

Otuekong Raphael Bassey

Aniefiok Isaac Nkom

Prof. Eno James Ibanga

Hon. Frank Archibong

Prof. Augustine Vincent Umoh

Dr. Ini Adiakpan

Mrs. Idongesit Iboro Etiebiet

Ini Ememobong Essien

Dr. Imo Moffat

Enobong Udemeabasi Mbobo (Mrs)

John James Etim

Gen. Koko Essien rtd and Special Adviser

Elder (Hon.) Amanam Nkanga

Meanwhile, the Assembly has referred the aforementioned Commissioners and Special Adviser Nominees to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights, and Public Petitions for further legislative action