Cabinet: Eno Appoints Former Commissioners, Sends Lists To Assembly

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has received list of Commissioners and Special Adviser from Governor Umo Bassey Eno.
The letter dated 19th July, 2023, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong was read at the floor of the house during Thursday’s plenary.
The letter read thus; l”In line with section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward the underlisted names of nominees for appointment to the office of the Commissioners and Special Adviser for confirmation by the State House of Assembly”.
The Names of Commissioners obtained by our Correspondent shows that all the commissioners and special Adviser that served in the immediate past administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel were reappointed
They include Uko Essien Udom, SAN, Sir Monday Ebong Uko Mr. Nsikan Linus Nkan Mr. Bob Almond Emem
Capt. Iniobong Edward Ekong Bassey B. Okon, Ph.D Mr. Charles Udoh Hon. Orman Esin Offiong Samuel Offor, Ph.D
Engr. Camillus Essien Umoh
Rt. Hon. (Chief) Uno Etim Uno
Otuekong Raphael Bassey
Aniefiok Isaac Nkom
Prof. Eno James Ibanga
Hon. Frank Archibong
Prof. Augustine Vincent Umoh
Dr. Ini Adiakpan
Mrs. Idongesit Iboro Etiebiet
Ini Ememobong Essien
Dr. Imo Moffat
Enobong Udemeabasi Mbobo (Mrs)
John James Etim
Gen. Koko Essien rtd and Special Adviser
Elder (Hon.) Amanam Nkanga
Meanwhile, the Assembly has referred the aforementioned Commissioners and Special Adviser Nominees to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights, and Public Petitions for further legislative action