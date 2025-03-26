Cabinet Boost: Oyebamji Promises More Appointments For Muslims

Share

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has assured the muslim com – munity that more of their members will be appointed into strategic positions in his government.

The governor gave the assurance on Monday evening when he joined hundreds of muslims leaders and faithful across the state to break their fast at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House, AdoEkiti.

Oyebanji thanked the muslim community for their continuous prayers and support for his administration, stressing that their prayers have been instrumental to the peace, stability and development the state is witnessing.

While commending muslims in his cabinet for being good ambassadors of the muslim community, the governor said their dedication and contributions have positively impacted his administration, assuring that the number of muslims in his government would not decrease, but instead increase as his tenure progresses.

He said: “I don’t have much to say today than just to thank you and I will continue to appreciate you every day for your prayers and support. I deeply appreciate you for dealing with me with a pure heart.

“When the SSG reeled out the number of muslims in our government, it cannot be less than that, it can only be more and before the end of this tenure, we will bring more people to the government.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

