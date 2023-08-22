Cabinet: APC youth wing kicks, wants Dayo Israel appointed as Youths Minister

The Youth Wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the appointment of Dayo Isreal, as the Minister of Youth. Israel is the current national leader of the APC. President Tinubu yesterday sworn-in 45 new Ministers, but no minister was named for the Ministry of Youths. The Youth Wing said since assuming office 18 months ago, Israel had the extensive international exposure, remarkable antecedents, impressive profile, and excellent leadership skills and was the best person for the position.

The youth wing stated this in a statement to the media on Monday signed by Jamaludeen Kabir, deputy national youth leader, all zonal leaders, including Oluwaseun Oguntade and Mogaji Olatunde who are APC youth wing members. The youth wing said Israel’s commitment and contributions during the party’s presidential campaigns further demonstrate his dedication, noting that his appointment would greatly benefit Nigerian youths and the nation as a whole. The statement further stated that just like his colleague, Beta Edu, the former woman leader of the APC who was appointed Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation to represent her gender, they were confident that Isreal was the best to lead the youth, urging the President to grant their request.