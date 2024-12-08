Cabin Crew Becomes First Female Pilot In Customs Airwing Unit

Share

A Deputy Superintendent of Customs, Olanike Nafisat Balogun has become the first female pilot in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s airwing unit.

She was recruited as a Customs Assistant in 2002 to serve as a cabin crew member in the service’s airwing unit.

The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada said a statement on Sunday that the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi had commended her dedication and described her achievement as a testament to the service’s commitment to capacity building and innovation.

Adeniyi said that her story exemplifies what was possible with determination and institutional support.

Balogun’s career milestones include earning an advanced diploma in air ticketing and cabin services, saying she obtained a Master in Public Administration degree from Ahmadu Bello University, and eventually securing her pilot certification from the flying academy in Miami, Florida, with the NCS sponsoring her training.

Balogun, a native of Osun reflected on her journey, sharing how her unwavering ambition and the Service’s support enabled her transformation from a flight attendant to a licensed pilot.

She explained: “Staying in the service when many of my colleagues opted for better-paying airline jobs was a tough decision but I was determined to contribute to public service and achieve my dream of becoming a pilot. Being the first female pilot in the NCS airwing is credited to inspiring women within and beyond the service never to relent in pursuing their dreams.

“My role as the first female pilot in the service reflects my commitment as a woman to advancing my passionate dream as well as the operational capabilities of the NCS.

“I hope my journey motivates young Nigerians, especially women, to chase their dreams and break through barriers.”

