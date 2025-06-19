New Telegraph

June 19, 2025
CAA U-18/U20 Championships’ll Spur More Youths To Embrace Athletics’

Former 1st Vice President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and the chairman of the Security subcommittee for the 2025 CAA U- 18/U-20 Championships tagged Abeokuta 2025, Fidelis Gadzama, has said the hosting of the championships in Nigeria, especially Abeokuta in Ogun State, will spur more youths to embrace athletics.

While speaking with members of the Media Committee of the championships, the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist said the championships will also showcase the history and culture of Abeokuta and Ogun State at large as future stars of the continent converge on the ancient city from July 16 to 20, 2025.

He added that the competition itself exposed him to the world of track and field, from which he was able to achieve a lot in his career, with the height of it be – i n g a n Olympian.

“There are great benefits from this competition,” he said. “And if you can remember, that’s how I started my career. It started from the U-20 when I won the African Junior.

At the end of the day, I went to other competitions like the World Athletics Championships and Athe frican Games, and today I’m an Olympian.

