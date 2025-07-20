CAA U-18/U-20: We Left Games Village To Avoid Distractions –Team South Africa

Team South Africa has debunked rumours that they decided to evacuate the CAA U-18/U-20 Game Village because they are having issues they are having with the facilities, but they chose to change facilities because they want to stay away from Team Nigeria, who happened to be their major rival.

There have been rumours that the team decided to move to another place because they cant cope with what they met at the Redemption Camp hostel, with some journalists from South Africa trying to escalate the issue.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, the venue of the competition, the Head of Delegation of Team South Africa, John Mathane, said they needed to change accommodations to enable his athletes to avoid distractions from their Nigerian competitors and also to live closer to the MKO Abiola Stadium.

“We have absolutely nothing against the accommodations provided, we are glad with it,” he said.

“We removed ourselves from the village because Nigeria is following us too much, in training they are there, even when we go to the restroom they are there.

“We decided to accommodate our athletes near the stadium so that we could concentrate on the championships and also not travel for one hour to the hostels. We didn’t have problems, no problem at all with the athletes’ village.”