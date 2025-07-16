President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, and Olympian Yusuf Alli have charged athletes representing Nigeria at the 3rd CAA U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to compete with determination and mental strength as they seek podium finishes at the five-day continental event.

The AFN recently announced a contingent of 92 athletes set to compete for honours in both the U-18 and U-20 categories, with top young talents from across the country making up the team.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the tournament’s commencement on Wednesday, Okowa encouraged the athletes to give their best performances while emphasizing the federation’s commitment to building a strong future for Nigerian athletics.

“It’s not about winning at all costs,” he said. “They should run, jump, and throw with zeal and the determination to succeed. We are fully committed to laying a solid foundation for the future.”

He recalled Nigeria’s performance at the previous edition of the championship in Ndola, Zambia, where a 41-athlete contingent returned with podium finishes.

“This time around, we’re going for top honours. I charge you to go out there and make Nigeria proud,” Okowa added.

Also addressing the athletes, Nigeria’s long jump record holder and Olympian, Yusuf Alli, stressed the importance of mental strength and progressive growth.

“You are in this competition to make your mark and improve with good results, not just to win,” he said.

“Winning will come, but first push yourself at this level to the next level. That’s how we all grew.”

The championship in Abeokuta promises to be a major platform for Nigeria’s next generation of athletic stars to showcase their potential and gain international experience.