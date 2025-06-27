CAA U-18/U-20 Tourney: FIRS, BOI, LEDCO Partner With NSC

With just three weeks to go before Africa’s brightest young athletes converge in Nigeria, preparations are in top gear for the 3rd African U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships, scheduled to hold from July 16 to 20, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

As anticipation builds, major players in the corporate sector—including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Bank of Industry (BOI), and LEDCO Limited—have partnered with the National Sports Commission (NSC) to ensure the successful hosting of the continental event.

These collaborations reflect increasing investor confidence in Nigeria’s evolving sports economy.

The championship aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative for the Nigerian Sports Economy (RHINSE)—an ambitious agenda designed to reposition sports as a significant contributor to national GDP, job creation, youth empowerment, and global competitiveness.

Through RHINSE, the Federal Government is actively opening the sports sector to investment and innovation, promoting public-private partnerships to unlock its vast economic potential.

“This is not just a competition; it’s a strategic platform,” said Bukola Olopade, NSC Director General and Chairman of the Main Organising Committee.

“Under RHINSE, we are building a future where sports drive growth, create jobs, and attract global attention.”

Over 50 African countries are expected to participate in the five-day tournament, with contingents set to begin arriving as early as July 12.