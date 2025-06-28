CAA U-18/U-20: South Africa with record entries as Nigeria, three others yet to announce teams

With less than three weeks to the commencement of the 3rd edition of the Confederation of African Athletics U-18/U-20 Championships, some countries have submitted their entry lists with South Africa topping with a total of 100 entries comprising both athletes and officials followed in far distance is Algeria with 65 entries.

The championships, expected to take place between July 16 and 20 in Abeokuta, Ogun State will see South Africa presenting 42 men and 40 women in both categories, with 18 officials expected to follow the team to Nigeria.

On the other hand, Algeria would be represented by 30 men and 19 women, while having 16 officials to manage the team in Abeokuta.

Also, after confirming their entries by CAA, Egypt will be in Nigeria with 57 entries (21 men, 20 women, 16 officials), Zimbabwe 50 entries (30 men, 9 women, 11 officials) with Morocco following closely with 49 entries comprising 27 men, 16 women and six officials.

Other countries that have submitted their entries are Botswana, Ghana, Uganda, Congo, Namibia, Djibouti, DR Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Seychelles, Guinea, South Sudan, Libya, Cameroon, Gabon, Mauritius, and Senegal with their entries ranging from 37 to five.

Countries like Eswatini, Somalia, Niger, Cape Verde, Malawi, Lesotho, Comoros and Angola have also confirmed their entries for the championships expected to produce future stars for the continent.

Meanwhile, Nigeria the host country and three other countries, Eritrea, Kenya and Ethiopia are yet to submit their entries for the championships with Team Nigeria expected to have their trials next week.