CAA U-18/U-20: Results Secondary, Grooming Future Stars Key, Says Udo-Obong

Sydney 2000 Olympic Games gold medallist, Enefiok Udo-Obong, has said countries and athletes should not take the fast-approaching CAA U-18/U-20 championship as a do-or-die affair by thinking about results alone, rather should concentrate on the development of athletes for future gain.

The championship, scheduled to take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Centre, Abeokuta between July 16 and 20, will see both the youth and junior athletes fighting for honour for their respective countries.

Speaking with the media committee of the competition, Udo-Obong said the benefits are far beyond the result. “The benefits of the U-18, the U-20 athletics championships or competition at any level cannot be underestimated or overestimated,” he said.

“It’s the beginning where young and developing athletes get their first chance at exposure, international exposure, the first feel of pressure, and this is by no means a little win developing the mental toughness, the competitive mobility of an athlete. “

