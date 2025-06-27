CAA U-18/U-20: Five Team Nigeria Stars to Watch

As the countdown continues for Africa’s next generation of track and field stars converge for the 3rd African U-18, /U-20 Athletics Championships, from July 16 to 20 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Team Nigeria already revealed some of the stars to watch out for with trials scheduled to take place on Monday, June 30 and July 1 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Among the contingent gearing up to wear the green-white-green with pride, a standout group of talents is already turning heads both locally and internationally with University of Iowa quartermiler, Chioma Nwachukwu, expected to star for the country in 400m and 4x400m relay.

A gold medalist at the 2022 National Sports Festival and a champion at the Nigerian University Games (NUGA), Chioma has shattered school records at the University of Iowa in both the indoor and outdoor 4x400m relays.

After showing his strength at the last African Games in Accra, Ghana, Israel Okon is already rewriting history. His blistering 6.51secs in the 60m tied the school record at Auburn, placing him alongside legends like Davidson Ezinwa and Favour Ashe on Nigeria’s all-time list. At just 19, he holds the U-20 national 100m record — and the future.

Named the 2024 Southland Conference Women’s Track & Field Freshman of the Year, Southeastern Louisiana University’s star, Favour Onyah, is another star to watch out for in Abeokuta as she takes to the track in Abeokuta in events like 200m, 400m and the 4x400m relay.

Some others expected to shine are Gafari Badmus (400m, 200m, 800m, 4x400m relay) and John Caleb (100m, 200m, 4x100m Relay).

Badmus, already a gold medalist in the men’s 4x400m relay at the 2024 National Sports Festival, while Caleb is a two-time champion at MTN CHAMPS Benin and Lagos.