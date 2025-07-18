CAA U-18/U-20 Championships: Team Nigeria Dominates Girls’ 100m As Boys Secure Bronze In U-18

It was a clean sweep for Team Nigeria in the girls’ 100m U-18 final as the country secured the gold, silver and bronze medals at the ongoing CAA U-18/U-20 Athletics Championship at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Miracle Ezechukwu led the medal chase after racing to the finishing line in 11.88secs with her teammate, Rosemary Nwankwo, who captained the Invited Junior Athletes at the last National Sports Festival, finishing second in time of 11.96secs as Miriam Jegede completed the medal haul with a time of 12.20secs for the bronze medal.

It was almost the same scenario in the girls’ U-20 final with Nigeria claiming the gold and silver with the third-placed Nigeria finishing fourth thereby missing out on the podium finish.

It was Chioma Nweke who emerged top, taking the gold in a time of 11.65 seconds while Success Oyibu finished second to claim the silver in a time of 11.78 seconds.

It was a last-minute effort from Cote d’Ivoire’s Chantal Lou Yoman that secured her bronze medal with a time of 11.87secs ahead of Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nwankwo, who had to settle for the fourth position with a time of 11.98secs.

The other two Nigerians in the boys’ U-18 100m final; Destiny Egbon and Adeola Adeniji finished fifth and 6th respectively.

In the U-20 finals, John Caleb also secured the bronze medal with a time of 10.61 seconds behind Clinton Owatinya and Letebele Karabo of South Africa who secured the first and second positions with a race time of 10.42 seconds and 10.54 seconds respectively.