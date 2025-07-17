CAA U-18/U-20: B’Faso, S’Africa Grab First Gold Medals

Burkina Faso drew the first blood, grabbing a gold medal in the U-18 women’s triple jump event on the opening day of the 3rd combined CAA African U-18/U-20 c h a m p i o n s h i p s currently going on at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The Burkinabe, Zango Salisa, jumped 12.79m to capture the gold medal ahead of Masat Kaota of Morocco (12.39m), while Finel Chidi of Tunisia settled for the bronze by jumping 12.26m.

Also yesterday, defending champions, South Africa, captured their first gold, as Natro Ler topped in the U-18 high jump event for boys, jumping a height of 2m.

Two Nigerians, Ikeki Daniel and Oddo Melvin, were second and third, respectively, winning Nigeria’s first medals of the competition as at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, there was Heat in both the boys’ and girls’ 100m with three Nigerians already through to the boys’ final. In Heat 1, Mukona Manavhela, of South Africa, drew no sweat after finishing the heat in 11.38 seconds, with Nigeria’s Igbigbidje James Clifford securing the second qualification slot in the heat, with the top two securing automatic qualification to the final, with Wayinda Mulunda of Congo finishing third with a time of 11.46 seconds.

The second heat was won by Adeniji Adeola Muideen of Team Nigeria with a time of 11.08secs while the second slot went to Bouhadila Yasser of Algeria, who finished the race in 11.14secs.