CAA U-18/20 Tourney: S’Africa, Kenya, Others Confirm Arrival Dates

With just few days to the start of the highly anticipated CAA African U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships, the atmosphere around major Nigerian airports is already buzzing with activity.

Top African athletics powerhouses South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda have confirmed their travel schedules and final team rosters, adding to the excitement building ahead of the continental showpiece.

South Africa is expected to arrive with one of the largest contingents, featuring 42 male athletes, 40 female athletes, and 18 officials bringing their total delegation to 100. Kenya will field 25 male and 25 female athletes, supported by 17 officials, for a 67-member delegation.

Ethiopia’s delegation includes 30 male athletes, 27 female athletes, and 12 officials, totaling 69 participants. Uganda, whose athletics profile continues to rise, will be represented by 9 male athletes, 13 female athletes, and six officials, making up a 28-member team.

The MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta is set to welcome over 900 athletes and officials from more than 40 countries, making this championship one of the largest youth athletics events in recent African history.

With preparations in full swing, the stage is set for a colorful opening ceremony and a week of elite performances from Africa’s next generation of track and field stars.

As anticipation mounts, Abeokuta is poised to deliver a world-class championship that promises to leave lasting memories for athletes, fans, and stakeholders alike.