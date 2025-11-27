C1WT Launches Digital Platform To Connect One Million Women Traders

Alandmark multi-continent partnership has launched the world’s first digital 8-Pillar Global Trade Accelerator (GTA), an ambitious initiative designed to connect one million women to trade across 102 countries.

The platform, unveiled by the Connecting One Million Women to Trade (C1WT) initiative, aims to revolutionise women-led business by digitizing onboarding, expanding market access, and potentially unlocking up to US$900 billion in new commerce.

The GTA was first introduced at the GUBA Trade & Investment Conference in Barbados earlier this month under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley.

The high-level launch garnered support from dignitaries including the President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, and Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell. Former Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr, praised the platform as “a collaborative framework to accelerate women-led trade across the Atlantic corridors.”

Following the Barbados debut, a multi-continental delegation convened in Accra, Ghana, on November 21 to accelerate the rollout. The hybrid session, hosted by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GNCCI), united leaders from Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, and the global diaspora.

GNCCI President Stéphane Abass Miezan opened the meeting by reaffirming Ghana’s pivotal role. “This initiative positions Ghana as a critical bridge in global commerce. By supporting the rollout of the GTA, we are putting in place structures hat enable women to participate competitively and confidently in international markets,” Miezan said.

Institutional partners announced concrete support at the Accra forum. The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) unveiled new tools to facilitate access to capital and investor networks for women using the GTA.

“This collaboration opens unprecedented financial pathways for African and diaspora women entrepreneurs, connecting them to investors, training, and business systems that have long been out of reach,” said NBCC President Charles DeBow. Founder of the C1WT initiative, Dr. Ky Dele, emphasized the shift from commitment to action.

He said: “From Bridgetown to Accra, we are moving from symbolism to structure. C1WT exists to build an architecture where the grassroots connects with the grasstops, and where women-led enterprises finally have a unified global system that allows them to scale beyond borders.”

A live technical demonstration of the GTA platform showcased its features, including multilingual onboarding, digital verification, training modules, and an integrated global marketplace.

The platform is engineered to unite institutions and eliminate fragmentation, creating a seamless digital ecosystem for one million women traders, marking one of the most ambitious efforts ever undertaken to transform women’s participation in the global economy.