C0VID-Hit Ogazi Blames AFN For Forcing Him To Compete

Team Nigeria athlete, Samuel Ogazi, has criticised the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for making him compete at the ongoing World Athletics Championships, even though he was unwell and recovering from COVID-19. Ogazi, 19, told reporters that he had informed AFN officials that he was not fit to race.

He said he had tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks before the event and was still feeling unwell. “I told officials of the AFN I was not ready to run, that I was not healthy and fit, but they insisted I should go out there and run,” said Ogazi, who holds a season-best time of 44.43 seconds.

The reigning NCAA 400m champion said he was ready to skip the race because he knew he was not in top shape, but he was pressured by the Federation to compete. He also revealed that he felt pain in his hamstring before the race and knew he could not perform well against strong international competitors.

Ogazi’s comments have raised serious concerns among athletics stakeholders in Nigeria, who say the AFN may be putting medals above the health and safety of athletes. This is not the first time the AFN has faced criticism. Recently, Nigerian hurdler and world record holder Tobi Amusan also complained about the poor quality of kits given to athletes.