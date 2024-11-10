C’ Rivers, Akwa Ibom govs laud Isong ‘s installation as Archbishop

Share

Governors of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, Bassey Otu and Umo Eno have lauded Archbishop Emmah Isong, Founder of Christian Central Chapel International (City of Testimonies), and National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). In his goodwill address, Governor Otu described Archbishop Isong as a true man of God and a blessing to the state.

He lauded Isong for his legacy of nurturing people in the ways of God and promoting good values, stating: “God has used this man to bless Cross River State in numerous ways. You have guided our men and women toward God’s path. Your success story is a lesson for us all.” He also announced the reappointment of Archbishop Isong as Chairman of the Cross River State anti-tax agency, renewing his role from the previous administration. Governor Eno, who lauded the Archbishop’s tireless commitment to the Church, underscored the importance of patriotism in driving Nigeria’s advancement. Eno stressed that cultivating a sense of national pride and responsibility is essential for the country’s progress. Following his investiture, Dr. Isong expressed gratitude to the attendees. He specifically acknowledged Governors Otu and Eno, as well as the delegation of Archbishops and Bishops who travelled from across the state and country to join in the celebration. Archbishop Isong used the occasion to celebrate his 60th birthday, 40 years of ministry and dedicated service to God, 35 years of marital bliss and 15 years as Bishop, collectively known as the 5-Star Celebration. The Archbishopric investiture ceremony also featured the unveiling of ‘Diamond from the Rough’, Archbishop Isong’s latest book, and a soulful musical performance by the Sound of Abundance Music Group.

Also, Isong expressed appreciation to his wife, Bishop Helen Enyinma EmmahIsong and other servants of God for their moral and spiritual support, which he said has significantly contributed to the prosperity of the City of Testimonies’ family. He also commended the Local Organizing Committee members, including friends and well-wishers for their tireless commitment, diligence and steadfastness in ensuring the seamless execution of the historic five-star Celebration ceremony.

