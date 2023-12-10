C/River Launches MOT, Parking Permit, Warns Against Fake Documents

The Cross River State government has launched the Motor Ordinance Test (MOT) and Parking Permit Agenda for the year 2024 to increase its revenue base.

The state government warned motorists plying state routes against the acquisition of forged and fake documents so as not to incur the wrath of the state government.

The Director of Administration and Head of Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA), Barr. Effiong Ekpo issued the warning during the official launching of MOT/Parking Permit 2024 which took place at TRAMRA premises in Càlabar at the weekend.

He said: “I urge all consultants who we have gone through their profiles and found them worthy to serve the government in good capacities to put in their experience and expertise to meet our target in this regard.

“As we unveiled the security document today, I promise all our consultants our support needed to curb the forgery and sale of fake papers by criminals to the public.

“I want also to let you know that I have sent a press release notifying the public, that only papers signed by the head of the agency are to be patronized.”

The state Commissioner for Transport, Pastor Ekpeyong Cobham, warned that motorists who break TRAMRA law would have their vehicles impounded.

According to him, “It’s mandatory that vehicle owners have to buy motorists ordinance test documents”, stressing that it’s one of how their quotas are contributed towards the development of the state.