November 9, 2025
C’ River: First Ladies Demand Reserved Seats For Women

After a one-day retreat in Calabar late Friday, 22 wives of Nigeria’s Governors’ wives who besieged the state capitol proclaimed their resolve to promote reserved seats for women in the various legislative assemblies in the country.

Led by the Kwara State governor’s wife, Ambassador Olufunke AbdulRazak, who is the chairperson of the forum, the Governors’ wives, under the aegis of “Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum,” said: “By ensuring equitable representation of women in legislative bodies, we open the door to policies that reflect the realities of half our population.”

Prof. AbdulRazak added: “When women lead, communities prosper; when women participate, societies grow stronger,” thus commending Cross River’s adoption of the six-month maternity leave while urging other South-South governors to emulate it, saying the policy “strengthens family bonds and enhances workforce productivity.”

Earlier, during a courtesy visit to the governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, he had described the governors’ wives as their “transformative influence on the moral, social, and developmental architecture of the nation,” pledging his administration’s full support for gender inclusion and public health advocacy.

