Foremost Nigerian singer and music executive, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has revealed that his C.R.E.A.M. (Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts, Music) platform has reached an estimated valuation of $3 billion.

D’banj, who spoke on The Micon Podcast with journalist Seun Okinbaloye, shared new insight into his career philosophy and business growth.

According to the 45-year-old singer, he never approached the industry with the mindset of being only a singer or rapper.

Instead, he said he built his career around the broader identity of an “Entertainer,” which he believes shaped his evolution and reduced the pressure of being confined to a single artistic label.

READ ALSO:

“I discovered early that I didn’t have to box myself in. I never called myself a singer or rapper. I saw myself as an entertainer — I don’t need to always sing to entertain,” he said.

D’banj noted that the success of his global hit “Oliver Twist” reinforced this belief, proving that entertainment value goes beyond vocals. According to him, the song’s worldwide impact changed the direction of his career.

He further stressed that the world’s top celebrities build wealth by expanding into ventures beyond music alone.

He argued that business acumen, vision, and strong platforms are what ultimately elevate entertainers to global financial status.

Highlighting his own entrepreneurial journey, he pointed to the growth of the C.R.E.A.M platform, which he now claims is valued at $3 billion.

“That’s the real game,” he said, emphasizing the importance of diversifying revenue streams.

D’banj’s comments continue his long-held advocacy for artists to explore innovation, technology, and business opportunities as part of their entertainment careers, rather than relying solely on music income.