Byshovets Compares Nigeria To Germany Ahead Of International Friendly With Russia

Anatoly Byshovets, former manager of the Russian national football team, has made headlines ahead of Russia’s highly anticipated international friendly against Nigeria, drawing a striking comparison between the Super Eagles and Germany.

Speaking to Sport-Express ahead of the fixture scheduled for Friday in Moscow, the 79-year-old football veteran described Nigeria as an African equivalent of the German national team, praising their physical style and competitive edge.

“I can say as a coach who led the USSR team against Nigeria that this is a team that’s associated with the Germany team, only in an African version,” said Byshovets. “They [Nigeria] play power football and the winner is the one who wins in single combats.”

Byshovets emphasized the value of the upcoming match for Russia’s players, noting the challenging nature of Nigeria’s style. “I think such experience will be useful for our players. The work done by [head coach Valery] Karpin is thankless in terms of waiting for official matches.”

Despite the excitement surrounding the friendly, the Super Eagles will be without several key players. Notable absentees include Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman, all of whom are sitting out the match for various reasons.

