BYSEMA Condemns Invasion Of Warehouse By Residents

The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) has strongly condemned the unwarranted invasion of the premises of a privately-owned warehouse in the Bayela State by residents of the State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a warehouse in Kpansia area of Yenagoa was invaded and looted of the 2022 pllaitives for flood victims by the residents of the communities.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Monday, Hon. Walamam Sam Igrubia, Director-General of BYSEMA said the agency had prepared for an impending flood this year and on visiting the warehouses discovered that remnants of food items from the 2022 flood palliatives, notably rice and garri were no longer fit for human consumption, therefore were cleared from the warehouse and taken out for disposal.

He also condemned the attempt by the opposition elements in the state to politicise the incident and score cheap political points from the ugly occurrence.

He said, “The remnants found in the warehouse were swept up from the floor and packed in disused bags and were less than 10 bags of rice and garri with some broken cans of oil”.

“Emphasising strongly on it, BYSEMA states that these items were not fresh food palliatives and were not hoarded by the Agency or the state government and importantly, these items are unfit for human consumption and a responsible, caring government like ours will not give Bayelsians such items as palliatives and those who carted away the unfit items are please advised in their own interest not to consume them.

BYSEMA also assured the people of the Bayelsa of its preparedness to handle the distribution of palliatives provided by the Federal Government as part of cushioning the effects of its fuel subsidy removal policy as well as the fallout of an impending flooding this year.”