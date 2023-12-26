Bye Elections: PDP Releases Timetable, Schedule Of Activities

According to the PDP in a schedule released by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature in the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, the expression of interest form for the Senate costs N500,000, while the nomination form costs N3000,000.

For the House of Representatives, the expression of interest form costs N500,000 and the nomination form is pegged at N2000,000.

The cost for the State House of Assembly expression of interest form is put at N100,000, while the nomination form costs N500,000.

The schedule added that female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only.

Similarly, youths below 40 years old are to purchase expression of interest forms but with a 50% discount on nomination forms.

Find the timetable below.