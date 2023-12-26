Bye Elections: PDP Releases Timetable, Schedule Of Activities

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming bye-elections scheduled to hold in February 2024.
Announcing its preparedness, the party released the schedule for bye-elections into Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies based on the earlier notice from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the polls.
According to the PDP in a schedule released by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature in the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, the expression of interest form for the Senate costs N500,000, while the nomination form costs N3000,000.
For the House of Representatives, the expression of interest form costs N500,000 and the nomination form is pegged at N2000,000.
The schedule added that female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only.
Similarly, youths below 40 years old are to purchase expression of interest forms but with a 50% discount on nomination forms.
Find the timetable below.