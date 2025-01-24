Bye-Elections: No Law Stops Serving Lawmakers From Contesting – Balogun

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters (INEC), Hon. Adebayo Balogun has said that there is no law preventing any serving lawmaker or political office holder from contesting the bye-elections in the country.

He explained that there was no such plan in the ongoing electoral reforms to disenfranchise serving legislators both at the state and federal levels from exercising their right to vote and be voted for.

Balogun stated this at the weekend in Abuja while chatting with newsmen on the need for INEC to be truly independent and well-funded in order to carry out its constitutional functions efficiently and effectively.

The lawmakers representing the Ibeju-Lekki federal constituency in Lagos State noted that INEC cannot hide under the guise of paucity of funds to deny the right of serving parliamentarians to participate in any bye-elections in the country.

In a recent statement made by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu when he pleaded with political parties to start fielding fresh candidates for bye-elections into state and federal legislative positions so as to cut costs, Balogun said INEC boss’ statement was just a mere suggestion, which has no stand in the Electoral Act yet.

“But that’s not part of our Electoral Act, and it’s not part of whatever we are considering for now to, make such law to restrict anybody from contesting.

“And personally, if I have to even advise, it’s even better you use serving members who are experienced in the field because if you talk about replacing a senator, you should be looking at a rep member to replace such a person.

“And it’s unfortunate that it came as a by-election, naturally, after every season, every dispensation, most of the people that contest for a senatorial seat are usually former House members.

“So, it’s unfortunate that this thing happened, people die or some are due to resignation. But if such an opportunity comes, we should not restrict it to certain people. We should leave it open for everybody. This democracy lets the person with the highest number win.

“That’s what democracy is all about. It’s about the number. So we should not restrict it. And he is a technocrat, he might just feel let me just save money.

“But when talking about politics, it’s not just about money. It’s about interest. It’s about what the people want. So let the wish of the people prevail in every federal constituency and senatorial district, and even in Nigeria at large.

“Like I said, it’s not part of our law, so it’s advice. So it’s either you take the advice if it’s convenient for you, or you don’t take it.

“Advice is not a law. And I don’t think anybody who has a candidate that wants to vote for will feel good if they say his or her own candidate has been disqualified by the INEC Chairman unlawfully.

“So I advise anybody who is interested in contesting to continue with his ambition and let the people in their own constituency make their decision.

“So I think no party can put that into their law or has put it in their law for now, and I don’t think it will. It will be unlawful for anybody to be excluded on such a basis. So that’s my own candid opinion” he said.

He added that efforts are being intensified to ensure adequate funding and financial autonomy for the Electoral body.

He therefore urged the political parties and electorates to consider fielding serving lawmakers to contest high electoral positions in the country during general elections, especially in the cases of by-elections.

He noted that the importance of their acquired experiences in lawmaking can not be overemphasized. He said that it was evident in the past that most serving lawmakers like that of Governor Diri Douye and his deputy in Bayelsa, Monday Okpebholo and his deputy in Edo State among others that had contested in the past won elections and are doing very well.

He added that such can not be tenable in a country where we have a lot off-season elections like Anambra, Bayelsa Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, and Ondo states among others where a serving senator/rep member may wish to contest in such elections in their respective states.

