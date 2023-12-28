Bye-Elections: LP Fixes January 7 For Primaries, Approves Form Fees

The Labour Party (LP) has fixed January 9 for its primaries for the February 3, 2024 bye-elections announced by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), into some vacancies in National and state Houses of Election.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, also warned intending aspirants against patronage of fraudsters.

The LP alleged that some of its expelled members were circulating “fake timetable…seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money through sales of fake forms.”

According to the statement the approved fees for both the expression of interest and nomination forms were N4.5 million for the Senate; N3 million for the House of Representatives; and N600,000 House of Assembly.

Female and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) aspirants were exempted from payment of fees for the expression of interest forms only, the party stated.

It disclosed that the forms could be obtained only at its national secretariat in Utako, Abuja, “where the proper accounts belonging to the party and other vital information regarding the coming elections will be made available to the aspirants and members of the public.”

The party accused the expelled members “of selective attacks at some” of its leaders and aspirants in the Edo governorship, which it said, was “aimed at discouraging them from the governorship race.

“We assure our aspirants to disregard their nuisance value and focus on the project before them.

“We also warn these falling villains to seek an alternate platform to vend their trade as Nigerians are already aware of their shameful gimmick which has since expired.”