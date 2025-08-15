Bye-Elections: LP Accuses Obi Of Sabotage, Says Party Still On Ballot 

The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed directives by its former presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, asking party members to vote for another party in the August 16, 2025 bye-election.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, the LP described Obi’s comments as “misleading, mischievous, and delusional,” urging members and supporters to disregard them and vote for the party’s candidates.

The LP accused Obi of instigating and funding internal crises within the party, citing the controversial expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia on September 4, 2024, which the party claims was illegal.

The statement further alleged that Obi had protested against his own party at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters and was now attempting to undermine LP’s chances in the bye-election.

“It is unfortunate that Obi has turned himself into an irony and paradox in Nigerian politics,” the statement read, accusing him of “political subterfuge” and of being an “Uber politician” unwilling to take a firm stand.

Abure maintained that Labour Party candidates are legally cleared to contest in the bye-elections across affected states and will continue to be on the ballot for future polls.

“We call on our members, supporters, and candidates to remain focused and ensure Labour Party’s victory,” Abure said. “Nigerians have now seen who Peter Obi truly is.”

The party urged voters in all states holding bye-elections to “carry out their civic duty” by voting Labour Party candidates.