Bye-Elections: INEC Releases Key Details, Provides Hotlines For Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced comprehensive details of the forthcoming 2025 bye-elections scheduled to hold across 12 states of the federation.

According to information released on INEC’s official X handle on Saturday, the elections will take place in 32 Local Government Areas (LGAs), 356 Registration Areas (RAs), and 6,987 Polling Units (PUs), with a total of 3,553,659 registered voters expected to participate.

The commission urged voters, party agents, and stakeholders to report any election-related issues using the official hashtag #ByeElections2025. INEC emphasized that reports should be location-specific, clearly stating the state, LGA, ward, and polling unit to enable swift intervention.

To further ensure transparency and timely response to challenges, INEC also released dedicated voter hotlines: 09050858629, 09050858675, 09050858649.

The 2025 bye-elections will fill vacant legislative seats across the country following deaths, resignations, or legal nullifications of previous office holders.