The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said it has finalised arrangements for the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

The Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Sam Olumekun, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen after the commission’s weekly meeting in Abuja.

According to the electoral body, the polls will be conducted in two senatorial districts in Anambra and Edo States, five federal constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun, and Oyo States, and nine state constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna (2), Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba, and Zamfara States.

INEC also stated that court-ordered rerun polls in Enugu South I State Constituency, Enugu State, and Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State, will be held alongside the by-elections.

INEC further reminded political parties and candidates that all campaigns must cease by midnight on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

“All non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the States. Election technology, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, has been configured for the election.

READ ALSO

Olumekun said, “The recruitment and training of ad hoc staff, as well as security and logistics arrangements, have been concluded. The final consignment of sensitive materials will be delivered today as scheduled.”

“With less than 48 hours to the opening of polls, the commission reiterates its appeal to all those involved in the bye-elections, as political parties, candidates, voters, party agents, observers, and the media to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law, regulations, and guidelines. Doing so will ensure seamless processes.”

In a separate update on the electoral process, INEC announced that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise will resume, with the online pre-registration portal opening on August 18, 2025, and physical registration beginning on August 25, 2025, at its 811 state and local government offices across the country.

“The list and locations of the centres, including dedicated telephone numbers for citizens in need of assistance, can be obtained from our website and other online platforms. The active CVR Locator will also go live on Sunday, 17th August 2025.”

The CVR exercise will enable eligible citizens to register for the first time, transfer their voter registration within or between states, or replace missing or damaged Permanent Voter Cards.

Olumekun, however, cautioned that engaging in multiple registrations is against the law and attracts legal penalties.

“During the CVR, citizens will also have the opportunity to transfer their registration within a State or to other States of the Federation. Similarly, damaged or lost PVCs will be replaced as provided by law.

He said, “It needs to be re-emphasised that the CVR is only open to Nigerian citizens who are 18 years or older and who have not registered before, as double or multiple registration is a punishable offence under the law.”