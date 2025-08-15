Bye-Elections: IGP Orders Tight Security, Movement Restriction

Ahead of the August 16, 2025 bye-elections in 13 states, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered comprehensive security measures to ensure a free, fair, and hitch-free electoral process.

The affected states include Anambra, Kano, Oyo, Taraba, Enugu, Adamawa, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Ogun, Zamfara, and Niger.

The IGP directed the deployment of senior officers including Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police to provide enhanced supervision, while personnel from the Police Mobile Force, Special Intervention Squad, Force Intelligence Department, and other tactical units have been deployed to strategic locations.

READ ALSO:

As part of the security plan, there will be a restriction on all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other means of transport from 12 am to 6 pm on election day in affected LGAs. Exceptions apply only to INEC officials, accredited journalists and election observers, emergency medical services, and firefighters.

The IGP also reaffirmed the ban on security aides, escorts, and quasi-security outfits from accompanying politicians to polling units and collation centres. He stressed that only the Nigeria Police Force and other approved agencies will manage election security.

Egbetokun urged citizens to remain law-abiding, assuring that adequate arrangements are in place to safeguard voters’ rights and protect the integrity of the elections.