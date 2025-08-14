Bye-Elections: Ensure Free, Fair Credible Polls, ADC Tells INEC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold the principles of impartiality and transparency in the bye-elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, across the country.

Senator David Mark, in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, reminded INEC that “All eyes are on the commission” to correct past errors that have tarnished its public image.

Mark stated that a truly free, fair, and credible election on Saturday could help deepen the nation’s democracy.

He described ADC as a “child of necessity” born out of the genuine desire to offer Nigerians an alternative and better governance.

The former Senate President appealed to the electorate to give the party an opportunity to prove its worth, disclosing that ADC is fielding candidates in Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly bye-elections in Anambra, Edo, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, and Ogun States.

He commended ADC candidates for their courage and dedication, urging them and their supporters to comply with electoral laws while remaining vigilant against manipulation or intimidation.

Senator Mark also called on security agencies to guarantee a level playing field for all participants, ensuring that the will of the people is allowed to prevail without interference.