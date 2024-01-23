Bye-Elections: Conduct Of Isolated Elections Challenging – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it faces big challenges conducting isolated elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while speaking at the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting on Tuesday, noted that the potential for disruptive behaviour by some candidates and their supporters is high during the conduct of isolated elections.

The INEC Chairman who said the meeting was called in preparation for the February 3 rerun and elections, disclosed that the reports the commission received from the states raised concerns about the impact of the prevailing insecurity in some states.

He decried incendiary statements by some political actors, stating that “a re-run election conducted in one polling unit or a handful of polling units can be severely disrupted by acts of thuggery knowing full well that these few locations will determine the outcome of the election.”

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the nine bye-elections will cover the entire constituencies, noting however, that with the exception of three constituencies -Plateau North senatorial district, Jos North/Bassa federal constituency and Kachia/Kagarko federal constituency in Kaduna State, “the re-run elections are to be held in a few polling units.

“In some cases, only one polling unit is affected in an entire federal or state constituency.”

The INEC Chairman stated that since the commission issued a timetable for the re-run and bye-elections, four additional orders of the Court of Appeal have been served on the commission.

This, according to him, are in the Yabo/Shagari federal constituency of Sokoto State, Madara/Chinade state constituency of Bauchi State as well as Kudan and Kauru/Chawai state constituencies of Kaduna State.

“This brings the total number of affected constituencies to 39 which translates to 2.6 per cent of the 1,491 constituencies for which elections were conducted nationwide in the 2023 general election,” he said.

Prof. Yakubu tasked members of ICCES to ensure security for the elections and disclosed that the commission has already provided the Nigeria Police, as the lead agency in election security, with the full information of the locations where the elections will be held.

“We have similarly provided the number of registered voters and permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) collected in each polling unit,” he said.

The INEC Chairman told ICCES members that their responsibility is “to secure the environment to enable the commission to deploy personnel and materials, the protection of observers, the media as well as the polling and collation agents representing the political parties and candidates.

“Without a secure and peaceful environment, the conduct of credible elections is imperilled.”